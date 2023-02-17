SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given New $18.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SunPower from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SunPower from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of SPWR opened at $16.25 on Thursday. SunPower has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SunPower by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

