sUSD Market Cap Hits $48.59 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $48.59 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 48,547,061 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

