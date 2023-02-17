Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Insider Sells $646,000.00 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $646,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Peter Ordentlich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 1st, Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $195,078.00.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of SNDX traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.16. The company had a trading volume of 555,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,306. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,307.35 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNDX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
