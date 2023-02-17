Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Insider Sells $646,000.00 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $646,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Ordentlich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $195,078.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SNDX traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.16. The company had a trading volume of 555,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,306. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,307.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 69,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after buying an additional 108,256 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNDX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.