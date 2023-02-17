Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Cut to “Hold” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. DZ Bank currently has $105.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.88.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $112.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $166.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of -49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,859,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,703,000 after acquiring an additional 283,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,150,000 after acquiring an additional 83,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,338,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,078,000 after acquiring an additional 85,286 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $513,164,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,244,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,647,000 after acquiring an additional 231,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

