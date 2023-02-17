Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TMHC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 115,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,233. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $37.65.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $279,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at $76,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 220,519 shares of company stock worth $7,696,788 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $1,674,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 163,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

