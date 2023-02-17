TD Securities Boosts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$67.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.14.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

TSE:MTY traded down C$3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$65.23. The stock had a trading volume of 183,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.30. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$45.20 and a one year high of C$73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Featured Stories

