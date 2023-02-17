TD Securities Cuts Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Price Target to C$14.50

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Sangoma Technologies stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Sangoma Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 958,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 27.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 47.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

