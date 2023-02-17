TD Securities Cuts Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Price Target to C$14.50

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Sangoma Technologies Trading Up 7.4 %
Sangoma Technologies stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile
Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.
