TD Securities Increases IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$44.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
Shares of IGM opened at C$42.64 on Monday. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$33.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.03. The company has a market cap of C$10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
