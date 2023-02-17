TD Securities Lowers New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target to $0.90

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $0.95 to $0.90 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “reduce” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 4.85% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.48.
New Gold Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NGD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.95. 2,267,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,880. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48.
New Gold Company Profile
New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
