TD Securities Lowers New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target to $0.90

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $0.95 to $0.90 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “reduce” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 4.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.48.

Shares of NGD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.95. 2,267,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,880. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in New Gold by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 345,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 99,760 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in New Gold by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 48,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its stake in New Gold by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 485.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 502,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 416,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 31.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

