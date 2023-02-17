TD Securities Lowers Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $88.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.01% from the company’s current price.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.28.

NYSE:NTR traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.21. 1,104,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.10. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 148.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,503,000 after buying an additional 217,922 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 30.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 75.0% in the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth $288,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

