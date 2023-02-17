Telcoin (TEL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $154.87 Million

Telcoin (TEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $154.87 million and $3.86 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00432346 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,010.06 or 0.28639353 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Telcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is the native medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token of the Telcoin user-owned, decentralized financial platform. TEL enables end users to seamlessly access and power a global suite of user owned, decentralized financial products. TEL incentives coordinate market participants, such as telecoms and active users, to provide specific value added services to end users of the platform, aligning the incentives of the Telcoin ecosystem towards providing every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products.The Telcoin Platform Telcoin is a user-owned, decentralized financial platform powered by active Telcoin users, Mobile Network Operators, and Mobile Financial Service Providers. By aligning telecoms around a user-owned, decentralized financial platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products far superior to traditional banking services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

