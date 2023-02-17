TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

T has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS to a buy rating and set a C$31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.91.

TELUS Stock Down 0.2 %

TELUS stock opened at C$27.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$39.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$25.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.37.

TELUS Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.23%.

In other TELUS news, Director Darren Entwistle sold 563,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$16,451,539.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,730,115.34.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

