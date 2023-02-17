Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 4.0% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $31,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 210.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 810,173 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $214,898,000 after buying an additional 549,158 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 152,938 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,567,000 after acquiring an additional 104,159 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 53,988 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 37,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 72.1% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.77. The company had a trading volume of 72,359,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,665,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.90. The company has a market capitalization of $635.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

