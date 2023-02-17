Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Robert W. Stallings Buys 3,000 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $658,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance
TCBIO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.60. 26,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,035. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35.
Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
