Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Robert W. Stallings Buys 3,000 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $658,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

TCBIO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.60. 26,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,035. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.