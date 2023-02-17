The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.15% of The Carlyle Group worth $13,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.71.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $251,174.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,180,338 shares in the company, valued at $42,917,089.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $251,174.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,180,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,917,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032 over the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

