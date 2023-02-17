The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Lowered by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:KO traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,012,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,292,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,047 shares of company stock valued at $15,921,296. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

