The Debt Box (DEBT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.93 Million

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One The Debt Box token can currently be bought for about $22.82 or 0.00092700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Debt Box has a total market cap of $688.06 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Debt Box has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Debt Box Token Profile

The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Debt Box should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

