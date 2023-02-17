The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,628 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.09% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth $53,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 115.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 3.3 %

DSGX stock opened at $75.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 1.02. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $79.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $121.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

