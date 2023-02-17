The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.8% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $341,915,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,602,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $442,171,000 after buying an additional 744,712 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $318.64. The stock had a trading volume of 656,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market cap of $326.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $350.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.65.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

