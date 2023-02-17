The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,060,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 12,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 77,143,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,519 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 255,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 57,053 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Lion Electric by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 16,297 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 43.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEV. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lion Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.95.

Shares of Lion Electric stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.46. 498,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,023. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

