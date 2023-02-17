The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Boosted by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.1% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $665,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,917,193. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.58. The company has a market capitalization of $326.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.