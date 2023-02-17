The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,688 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,358. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.61.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,560. The stock has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.49. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.