The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after acquiring an additional 370,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,535,000 after acquiring an additional 73,104 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,156,000 after acquiring an additional 97,066 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,765,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $183.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total value of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,618.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,712 shares of company stock valued at $40,047,619. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.