Theratechnologies (THERF) and Its Rivals Critical Survey

Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF – Get Rating) is one of 979 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Theratechnologies to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Theratechnologies has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theratechnologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Theratechnologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theratechnologies -11.57% -14.31% -4.25% Theratechnologies Competitors -3,339.89% -182.13% -36.10%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Theratechnologies $45.18 million -$4.66 million -9.76 Theratechnologies Competitors $8.87 billion $243.17 million -6.46

This table compares Theratechnologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Theratechnologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Theratechnologies. Theratechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Theratechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Theratechnologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theratechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Theratechnologies Competitors 3872 14497 40624 684 2.64

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 114.68%. Given Theratechnologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Theratechnologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Theratechnologies competitors beat Theratechnologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

