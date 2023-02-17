Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 607.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 39.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 38.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE TRI opened at $123.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $125.32.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 61.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

