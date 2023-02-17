ThornTree Capital Partners LP Sells 17,598 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

ThornTree Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,598 shares during the quarter. Affirm comprises 2.7% of ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ThornTree Capital Partners LP owned about 0.14% of Affirm worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,050 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,510,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Affirm by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after buying an additional 1,755,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,773,000 after buying an additional 1,432,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Affirm by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after buying an additional 1,404,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of Affirm stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $12.70. 5,421,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,321,002. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 11.40.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 55.05%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $158,694.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,860 shares in the company, valued at $476,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock worth $694,246. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

