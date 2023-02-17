TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $85.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.61.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day moving average of $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,131 shares of company stock worth $2,083,358. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 93,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

