Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of TKGSY opened at $10.00 on Monday. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28.
About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.
Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of city gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas Business, Energy-related, Real Estate, and Others. The Gas segment produces, supplies, and sells city gas and liquid gas. The Electric Power segment handles electric power services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (TKGSY)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.