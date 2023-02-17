Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSYGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of TKGSY opened at $10.00 on Monday. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of city gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas Business, Energy-related, Real Estate, and Others. The Gas segment produces, supplies, and sells city gas and liquid gas. The Electric Power segment handles electric power services.

