TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,377,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 161,644 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 4.31% of TopBuild worth $227,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 394.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLD. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.11.

Shares of BLD opened at $200.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.86. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.66 and a 52-week high of $232.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

