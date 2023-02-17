Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 12,481 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 948% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,191 put options.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,881,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,389,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,491,000 after purchasing an additional 957,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.
NYSE FTI opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $14.33.
TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
