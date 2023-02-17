Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 153.3% in the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 21,048 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 33.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 26.8% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 79,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $22,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,576 shares of company stock worth $7,633,960. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.42. The company had a trading volume of 82,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,578. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $188.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.78%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

