TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $285.31

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 285.31 ($3.46) and traded as high as GBX 295 ($3.58). TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at GBX 295 ($3.58), with a volume of 567 shares changing hands.

TransGlobe Energy Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 295 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 285.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £216.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.81.

About TransGlobe Energy

(Get Rating)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.