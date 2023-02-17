TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $908.00 million-$917.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $923.93 million. TransUnion also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.46-$3.59 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $64.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average is $65.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

