TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $86.00. Approximately 522,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 409,780 shares.The stock last traded at $84.25 and had previously closed at $84.43.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TA. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.81.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

