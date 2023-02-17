Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.47 and last traded at $21.40. 1,415,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,106,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $57,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,951. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 8,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $182,361.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $57,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,311 shares of company stock worth $764,101 over the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.