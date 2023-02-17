TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives $3.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.31.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TrueCar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on TrueCar to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on TrueCar to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueCar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in TrueCar by 65.5% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 38,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in TrueCar during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in TrueCar by 820.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 168,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 150,502 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in TrueCar by 1,951,700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar Price Performance

TrueCar Company Profile

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $259.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.38.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The firm’s products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

