TUI (LON:TUI) Receives Reduce Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 120 ($1.46) price objective on the stock.

TUI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 99 ($1.20) target price on TUI in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.52) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of GBX 130.83 ($1.59).

TUI stock opened at GBX 176.28 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,572.67. The firm has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a PE ratio of -1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 160.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 143.56. TUI has a 12 month low of GBX 101.45 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 287.15 ($3.49).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

