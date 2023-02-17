Two Creeks Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,090,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 55,080 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 14.0% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $193,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660,890. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.92. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The firm has a market cap of $420.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

