U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $14,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in U-Haul by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of U-Haul by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of U-Haul by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U-Haul by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of U-Haul by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

UHAL stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.24. U-Haul Holding has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $70.57.

In related news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $7,907,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,054,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,114,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other U-Haul news, insider James J. Grogan bought 548 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,058.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 130,000 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $7,907,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,054,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,114,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 721,835 shares of company stock worth $44,422,732. 43.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of U-Haul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

