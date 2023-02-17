UBS Oconnor LLC Buys New Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 238,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Welltower by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

NYSE WELL traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,681. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 243.91, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 762.52%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

