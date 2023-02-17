UBS Oconnor LLC Has $9.69 Million Position in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC)

UBS Oconnor LLC reduced its position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 937,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,870 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition were worth $9,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPO LLC lifted its holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 622,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 135,144 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,280,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 350,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 34,020 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MAQC remained flat at $10.57 during midday trading on Friday. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

