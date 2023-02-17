UBS Oconnor LLC Lowers Position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,057 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 3.31% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FWAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 86.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $1,139,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 536.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,155 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $2,063,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FWAC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.12. 37,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,957. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

