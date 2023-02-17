UBS Oconnor LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its stake in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,827,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,597 shares during the period. Far Peak Acquisition comprises 0.7% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.05% of Far Peak Acquisition worth $37,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 308,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 126,890 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 345,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 136,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 198,504 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Far Peak Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FPAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.15. 1,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,278. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

Far Peak Acquisition Profile

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

