UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases 11,536 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Extra Space Storage worth $12,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,382,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 177,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after buying an additional 39,490 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 501.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,084,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,005,000 after buying an additional 145,688 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.77. 192,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,531. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.47 and its 200-day moving average is $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.97 and a 52 week high of $222.35.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

