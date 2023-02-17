UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases 922 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ryanair worth $15,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 656.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.59) to €16.00 ($17.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.57) to €21.00 ($22.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Ryanair Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.45. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average of $75.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

