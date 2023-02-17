UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 71,665 Shares of Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA)

UBS Oconnor LLC reduced its holdings in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,665 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 1.66% of Tio Tech A worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tio Tech A by 44.4% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 865,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 266,126 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tio Tech A by 178.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 310,443 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tio Tech A by 2.1% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 424,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Tio Tech A by 82.0% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 422,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 190,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Tio Tech A by 2.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 382,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tio Tech A Stock Down 0.1 %

TIOA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,031. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. Tio Tech A has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

Tio Tech A Company Profile

Tio Tech A ( NASDAQ:TIOA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

