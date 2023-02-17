UBS Oconnor LLC Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 125.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in Cummins by 65.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CMI traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.03. The company had a trading volume of 174,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.77. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $258.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.13.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

