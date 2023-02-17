UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Gap Down to $94.27

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $94.27, but opened at $90.10. UFP Industries shares last traded at $88.85, with a volume of 162,815 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UFPI. DA Davidson cut their target price on UFP Industries to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

UFP Industries Stock Down 6.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

