UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Gap Down to $94.27

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $94.27, but opened at $90.10. UFP Industries shares last traded at $88.85, with a volume of 162,815 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on UFPI. DA Davidson cut their target price on UFP Industries to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
UFP Industries Stock Down 6.4 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
UFP Industries Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.
UFP Industries Company Profile
UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.
See Also
