UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Up 4.6%

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $117.25 and last traded at $117.14. 46,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 73,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.81. The firm has a market cap of $894.44 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $1,162,720.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,841.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 15,333 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $1,793,501.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,366.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 9,877 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $1,162,720.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,841.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

