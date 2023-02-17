UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Up 4.6%

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $117.25 and last traded at $117.14. 46,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 73,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.
UFP Technologies Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.81. The firm has a market cap of $894.44 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UFP Technologies Company Profile
UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.
Featured Articles
