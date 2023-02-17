United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Trading Up 1.3 %

UG opened at $11.28 on Monday. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.51.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

About United-Guardian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in United-Guardian in the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

