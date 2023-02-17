United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Trading Up 1.3 %
UG opened at $11.28 on Monday. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.51.
United-Guardian Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.38%.
About United-Guardian
United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.
